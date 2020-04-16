Stay at Home! Unless You're Ivanka Trump...

Image : Getty

Ivanka Trump has publicly asked residents of the U.S. to stay home, but since when do such rules apply to her? Instead of taking her own advice, she and her blow-up doll of a husband traveled from D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey last week so they could celebrate Passover. How nice that must have been for them.



Advertisement

Ivanka has been very vocal about the incredible importance of diminishing the spread of covid-19, saying in a video posted at the end of March that “each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread, and social distancing saves lives.” Lives, apparently, that she was happy to imperil so she could enjoy her seder uninterrupted!

According to the New York Times,

Ms. Trump has told people that the club is currently shut down, making it more socially distant than her mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, where she had been spotted running on occasion in Rock Creek Park.

Advertisement

Jared Kushner has since returned to the White House, but Ivanka is still holed up in New Jersey, which happens to be one of the states hit hardest by coronavirus.

As she said in another post from March, “We’ll emerge from this stronger than ever before, and maybe more deeply and profoundly connected with our own humanity and our core values. Let’s do everything we can to stop the spread and let’s remember that we are all united in this together.”

Yet another reminder that we are not all in this together.