Katy Perry and Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife, Miranda Kerr, Really, Really Like Each Other

Here’s a scenario that sounds less than ideal: Your fiancés ex-wife, a Victoria’s Secret supermodel, is receiving an “Excellence in Arts” award, and you—also famously an artist—are asked to give it to her.

But Katy Perry, who has very publicly feuded with Taylor Swift, has nothing but love for the other woman who’s had a baby with Orlando Bloom. Perry, 38, showed up to the 20th anniversary G’Day USA Arts Gala on Saturday to support Miranda Kerr, 39, and present her an award at the celebration of Australian artists in the U.S.

In her speech, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer called Kerr a “sister from another mister, my health and wellness guru and the heart of our family.” Perry also joked that her shiny gold Zimmerman dress was an homage to a Kerr’s signature face moisturizer. “I am dressed as my all-time favorite facial moisturizer in the whole world,” Perry told the audience. “The ‘Turmeric Glow Moisturizer’ from Kora Organics, created by Miranda Kerr, introduced to me by Flynn Bloom.” Flynn is Kerr and Orlando’s 12-year-old son.

Kerr, in turn, posted a video from the red carpet to her Instagram story that she soundtracked with Perry’s hit song, “California Gurls.”

Perry and Bloom, who have been engaged since Valentines Day of 2019, now have a 2-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove. Kerr re-married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017 and has two sons with him, Myles and Hart.

While I’ve been a bit disturbed by Perry’s political leanings as of late, it is very nice to see two hot, rich, famous, talented women with the same baby daddy show up to support each other rather than not-so-subtly shade each other on Twitter. Cheers to this blooming friendship!