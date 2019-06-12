The Katy Perry and Taylor Swift feud has apparently ended, after it looks like the latter sent Perry a plate of sad-looking cookies with the chilling message PEACE AT LAST written in blood... oh, that’s icing.

If you need a quick refresher, Perry and Swift were at one point “friends” and then Swift got pissed at Perry for allegedly “stealing” some of her back-up dancers for a tour. “It’s about backing dancers. It’s so crazy!” Perry said of the feud a few years ago. It probably didn’t help that Perry also tweeted things like “watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.” Taylor Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014 that her song “Bad Blood” was about a “fellow female pop star” who “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour” by hiring people out from under Swift.

During Perry’s sad Witness press cycle it became clear she wanted to patch things up, saying she wanted her forgiveness, even sending Swift a private apology. There has been silence from Swift’s end, until this cookie plate. So what gives, why now? Maybe it’s just Swift coming off of her heavily antagonistic Reputation album and rebranding (again) as a rainbow cloud of kid-friendly innocence and making peace with Perry suddenly fits that rebrand. But if I might say what I really think, the cookie plate appeared because Swift knows Perry’s new single is better than hers! Facts are facts.