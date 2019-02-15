Image: Getty

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are engaged to be married, and the two could not resist the opportunity for a good pun. Perry’s engagement ring—by the looks of the photo she posted on Instagram—has an pink-ish, oval-shaped stone in the middle surrounded by several smaller jewels, so as to look like a flower. She captioned the photo—a selfie of her with her beloved that also shows a number of heart-shaped red balloons on the ceiling—“full bloom”.

Bloom posted the same photo and captioned it “Lifetimes”. Less punny, same sentiment. Perry’s mom shared another photo of the ring on Facebook and captioned it, “Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!!” but has since deleted the post (or blocked it from the eyes of prying journalists). I won’t bore you with more details of the happy couple’s social media footprint—except to tell you that hours before the news of the engagement, Bloom posted a lengthy quote on Instagram about how you know it’s real love.

Hats off to them; I’ll be waiting for the wedding hashtag.

[People]

Cardi B doesn’t have to worry about Kulture learning to say “papa” first—now her baby girl can’t stop saying “mama,” no matter what her husband Offset says or does. How the tables have turned!!

In related news, Cardi B is back on Instagram.