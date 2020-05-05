Grimes Gives Birth to First Kid, X Æ A-12 Musk

Screenshot : Twitter ( Elon Musk )

After two years of red carpet- crashing, Azealia Banks feud s, pumpkin- patch adventures, and union-busting, Grimes and Elon Musk are parents to new son X Æ A-12 Musk.

Advertisement

Page Six reports that while the name might actually be a troll on Musk’s part, the baby itself was born Monday night, as confirmed by several tweets from the Tesla founder. In the first-ever photo of little X Æ A-12, Musk could also be seen wearing an “Occupy Mars” t-shirt, signaling he still intends to ferry both Grimes and his new baby off-planet at some point.

Advertisement

In the lead- up to his new kid’ s birth, Musk kept busy by selling off his possessions and tweeting about Tesla stock prices, a move that has already landed him trouble with the feds before. As for Grimes herself, Musk eventually claimed that “Mother”—a name he hopefully only called Grimes after the baby was born—was “all good.” You know who’s maybe not good, though? His first wife , mother to his other six sons. Here’s to hoping that Grimes fares better. [Page Six]

Speaking of parenthood: Anderson Cooper revealed on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he is co-parenting with ex Benjamin Maisani. He told host Stephen Colbert, “He’s my family, and I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well.” He continued:

“He’s actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from Andy Cohen’s son. [...] I’m inherently cheap! I like a good value, first of all. It’s a pandemic. I was planning on going shopping, which I hate to do, and then online shopping. How do you do that for baby clothes? Do you go to BuyBuyBaby or Amazon? I don’t know. It just seemed weird. So yeah, he just gave me all the clothes. I wanted my son to be like a Depression-Era child who grows up wearing hand-me-down clothes.”

Up to 50% off Already Discounted Items at Madewell for the Next Two... Read on The Inventory

Maisani, a nightclub owner, broke up with Cooper in 2018. A few days ago, reports surfaced that they had gotten back together, but hose t w ere quickly quashed by Anderson when he explained their co-parenting setup . Best of luck to these two, or whatever you’re supposed to say! [ET]

Hi, Julia Roberts.

Advertisement