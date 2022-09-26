Kanye West still appears to be in his scream into the void era, broadcasting his own interpersonal drama as if it bears the same import and global relevance as the death of a nation’s monarch.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband and baby daddy started documenting word and image diarrhea on his Instagram stories, once again. And there, quite randomly tucked in the middle of the barrage of models on runways, is one of the more absurd things this man has said over the last year: “LONDON I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL I LOST MY QUEEN TOO.”

There’s a few noteworthy mindfucks baked into this declaration of unrequited love. For one, who’s going to tell Kanye the divorce is finalized? Kim Kardashian, presumably his “queen,” is not only legally single, but has already wrapped her publicity-fueled rebound relationship (RIP, Kete, forever in our hearts) and moved on, while Kanye is still milking his Sad Kanye internet persona. She’s the reason for the teardrops on his Yeezys. And while I do see some progress in Kanye taking accountability for self-sabotaging the relationship, he is still a grown-ass adult with children who are one day going to see that Daddy lost his shit all over the internet (not to mention his legitimately concerning and unfunny stalking behaviors earlier this year).



Second, I know this man isn’t comparing a very-much-alive woman to a dead monarch who is currently being mourned by, I don’t know, some 60 million people. Sir, no one canceled cancer, vaccine, or pregnancy appointments when the end of Kimye was commemorated. Love to see an outrageously famous and wealthy man trying to empathize with a nation’s loss, but your own “queen” is still kicking—no one’s corgis have to be rehomed in the wake of your divorce from a glorified influencer.



( I should add the caveat that Twitter is speculating that Kanye could be talking about his late mother, Donda West, who passed unexpectedly in 2007. Up until the end of her life, she was heavily involved in Kanye’s life and career, and she, in turn, served as a muse for some of Kanye’s music. The rapper has long publicly mourned her, and, in the event this post is referring to his Queen Mother Donda, I apologize for all of the above assholery.)

It does seem to be Kim, though, who’s at the top of West’s mind lately. Last week, West, who is very busy reportedly running a conservative private school called Donda Academy, recently somehow found the time to conduct an interview with Good Morning America explaining that he was very sorry for harassing his ex-wife in front of an audience of 17 million followers. He said he also has a “new respect” for Kim, adding, “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”