Somebody gave Kanye West his Instagram password back, and the man is hitting “resume” on his months-long Kardashian family and Pete Davidson harassment tirade, according to Page Six.

The rapper’s characteristic, word vomit-style posts seemingly began on Thursday over a tiff regarding where the four kids he shares with Kim Kardashian—North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago— w ould go to school. “My kids going to Donda / They not going to Sierra Canyon / Charlemagne the God [sic] and Kris / get your motherfucking popcorn,” he wrote on a since-deleted black image. While Donda is the name of West’s tenth studio album, it is also, unfortunately, a very real academy created by West himself. The private school’s website states the academy employs “experienced educators [who] have an uncompromised passion for creating lifelong learners and Christ-followers.”



West went on to share screenshots from a text thread, presumably with Kim, in which he says he “don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school…Why you get say say? Cause you half white?” The following post pictured Kim’s text response, as she shared a message from her momager Kris Jenner begging West to cut the bullshit: “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.” His response? “Y’all don’t have [say] so over my black children and where they go to school.”

West then continued to attack Jenner for her parenting (a choice, considering the man has aired his expletive-peppered grievances about the way his children have been raised in a highly public setting), criticizing everything from her involvement with Kim’s ancient sex tape, to her allowing Kim and Kylie Jenner to participate in partially nude Playboy photoshoots.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West said in yet another deleted post, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie’s former assistant. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

The now self-admitted porn addict then turned to Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott, and Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Dissick: “Calling my fellow cum doners [sic] We in this 2gthr [sic],” accompanying a black photo that simply read, “Tristan, Travis, Scott.” He also included a screenshot searching for “cum donors” on Google, just in case he had the wrong definition, ya know?



In yet another now-deleted post, West turned his attention to Davidson, who got North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm’s initials tattooed on his neck while dating Kim. “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” he wrote.



West has been in an ugly stalemate with the family since Kim began dating now ex-boyfriend Davidson. Since October 2021, West has verbally threatened the former SNL comedian by way of music videos (kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of Davidson), song lyrics (“beating Pete Davidson’s ass”), and incessant Instagram rants about Skete.



In the only post that remains, West says the whole rant was about Gap having meetings without him, Adidas releasing old shoes like he’s “dead,” and because he didn’t have a say on where his children go to school. “Call me whatever names you want…If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

Good thing the Kardashian klan has a few bil’ in the bank to hire more security guards.

