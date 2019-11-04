Kaitlynn Carter Was Really Into Miley Cyrus

Turns out the romance between Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus was more than just a brief spectacle orchestrated to feed the ravenous paparazzi—for Carter, at least, it was love. Bet you didn’t see that coming!



“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Carter began an essay for Elle, alluding to her time yachting around with Cyrus.

It wasn’t quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn’t very complicated, either. Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I’ve never really had a “type.”

Advertisement

Carter reflected on her past relationships, and noted that while she was attracted to different qualities in different people, this was the first time she’d ever had a relationship with a woman.

Shortly thereafter, as my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective break-ups, my first and only romance with a woman was born. I fell just as hard for her as I had the older man so many years before. It was that same familiar force of nature; I didn’t have to think about a thing or overanalyze. It just happened and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.

What a very sweet if slightly voyeuristic look into someone else’s relationship. Miley, on the other hand, has only recently realized she doesn’t have to be gay! [Elle]

I support this wholeheartedly, get it girl, etc., except I do have one question: Where is her belly button?



Advertisement

In the name of research, I adjusted my screen’s brightness AND wiped away all the small filth particles on the chance they were obscuring it. No dice. What’s going on here?

Advertisement