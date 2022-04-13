Look, I love a celebrity home tour. I love living vicariously through the celebrity’s weird and exacting choices (that they might not have even made themselves). I am also a judge-y bitch who loves maximalism decorating. Obviously, when Kacey Musgraves dropped a home tour with Architectural Digest, I immediately clicked.
This house is a semi-new purchase for the Grammy Award-winning superstar, and was decorated alongside interior designer Lindsay Rhodes. “I wanted a place that felt like me,” Musgraves told AD. And much like the singer herself, Musgraves’ new home is beautiful. While I also liked her last home—which she had with ex-husband, singer Ruston Kelly—the beauty of her interior decorating choices cannot override my one haunting thought: How is Kacey Musgraves’ home so clean?
Admittedly, Musgraves and I have very few things in common. We both like glitter-y stuff, love Texas and own cattle dog rescues. If you didn’t already know, Australian cattle dogs are fun, intelligent, loyal, and shed like pollen during allergy season. And I have two! My cattle dog mixes shed so much that if I do not do some maintenance vacuuming every single day, there will be dog hair in unsettling amounts around my house. So, my questions for Kacey are:
- How did she get her light-colored hardwood floors and all that white or beige furniture to not show little black dog hairs????
- Does she have a little robot vacuum putzing around, trying to help her, like me?
- Does she also watch videos about best vacuuming techniques?
- Does she also have to wash and change her sheets and blankets (sometimes midweek!) because the dogs are just losing hair like it’s their job?
No, just me?
I love my two cattle dogs, but even when there was only one of them, her hair was a mess to deal with. I’m not sure I believe any amount of money can keep a home completely cattle dog hair free. If Musgraves has somehow figured it out, I would love for her to please let me know. I will rejigger my budget to fit this magical person or appliance into my life!!!