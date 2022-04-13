Look, I love a celebrity home tour. I love living vicariously through the celebrity’s weird and exacting choices (that they might not have even made themselves). I am also a judge-y bitch who loves maximalism decorating. Obviously, when Kacey Musgraves dropped a home tour with Architectural Digest, I immediately clicked.



Advertisement

This house is a semi-new purchase for the Grammy Award-winning superstar, and was decorated alongside interior designer Lindsay Rhodes. “I wanted a place that felt like me,” Musgraves told AD. And much like the singer herself, Musgraves’ new home is beautiful. While I also liked her last home—which she had with ex-husband, singer Ruston Kelly—the beauty of her interior decorating choices cannot override my one haunting thought: How is Kacey Musgraves’ home so clean?

Admittedly, Musgraves and I have very few things in common. We both like glitter-y stuff, love Texas and own cattle dog rescues. If you didn’t already know, Australian cattle dogs are fun, intelligent, loyal, and shed like pollen during allergy season. And I have two! My cattle dog mixes shed so much that if I do not do some maintenance vacuuming every single day, there will be dog hair in unsettling amounts around my house. So, my questions for Kacey are:

How did she get her light-colored hardwood floors and all that white or beige furniture to not show little black dog hairs????

Does she have a little robot vacuum putzing around, trying to help her, like me?

Does she also watch videos about best vacuuming techniques?

Does she also have to wash and change her sheets and blankets (sometimes midweek!) because the dogs are just losing hair like it’s their job?

G/O Media may get a commission 23% Off Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Keep it clean

Features three different brush types, learns the layout of your home to avoid getting stuck and damaging things, and can be controlled via an app on your phone. Buy for $176 at Amazon

No, just me?

I love my two cattle dogs, but even when there was only one of them, her hair was a mess to deal with. I’m not sure I believe any amount of money can keep a home completely cattle dog hair free. If Musgraves has somehow figured it out, I would love for her to please let me know. I will rejigger my budget to fit this magical person or appliance into my life!!!