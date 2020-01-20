Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Got Divorced Fifteen Years Ago

Photo : Emma McIntyre / Getty

Sure, people keep telling me it’s a “new” year, but I would like to politely voice my disagreement because there is a remarkable amount of evidence that we’re actually moving backwards in time. Take this: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are back in the news again, primarily because of the work of one brilliant Getty photographer who managed to capture this shot of the former couple backstage at the Screen Actors Guild awards.

If you ask Twitter (which I would almost never recommend), Pitt’s hand placement is the embodiment of yearning and lust, as he clearly pines over his ex-wife. Can’t you see it? Brad wakes up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat, and picks up an old photo of the two of them he keeps on his nightstand. “Jen...” he whispers softly as he stares longingly at her face, captured in time.

Advertisement

Except not really?

Despite the fact we as a society haven’t gotten over their messy and very public divorce, which for the record happened in 2005, the two of them clearly have. No really, Aniston has actually said exactly that. Several times. In fact, for those of you who forgot, she actually got married and divorced another whole time after her relationship with Pitt ended.

Mostly overlooked in all of this conversation about The Photo is the fact that Aniston won a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her Apple+ series The Morning Show. I am just as much of a sucker for celebrity drama as the rest of you, but maybe—MAYBE—we should consider focusing on Jennifer Aniston’s current career? I mean, that’s what Brad is doing.

Advertisement

[US Magazine]

At a charity event over the weekend, Prince Harry spoke publicly for the first time about the decision he and his wife Meghan Markle made to step back from their positions as senior royals. While the speech didn’t reveal anything shocking, Prince Harry took it as an opportunity to stand strong in his decision to prioritize his family, and to reaffirm his commitment to leading a life of service.

Advertisement

But of course, he’s (perhaps unnecessarily) gracious about it.

“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I’ve grown up feeling supported by so many of you and I’ve watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I’d hoped for all my life.”﻿



Advertisement

Okay..... we all witnessed the blatantly racist treatment Meghan has been subjected to by the British press and public during her relationship with Prince Harry. This, after Harry lost his own mother, who had to deal with similar treatment and ended up losing her life—and this was without the added element of virulent racism.

You don’t have to be nice about it Harry! Protect your family! [Us Magazine]