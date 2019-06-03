Weeks have passed since Jeffree Star claimed that he was “officially done” with inserting himself into drama. After publicly calling James Charles a predator and threatening to expose voice memos, receipts, and text messages to back that claim up, he decided that he was no longer going to feed the drama beast he’d created on YouTube. Instead, he was going to model to his young fans that drama only gets you so far in life. In his video, titled “Never Doing This Again,” he says specifically:



“I don’t want anyone that is inspired by me to think that gossip, hate and negativity is how you get popular. It’s not respectable at all and I’ve had to learn the hard way. I want you guys to know I am not who I used to be and I haven’t been for a while. I will never handle a situation like this again.”

Looks like he hasn’t taken that advice! Star and fellow chaos merchant, Shane Dawson, teamed up for a “Kylie Skin Review.” Throughout the video, they claim that the products are not only ineffective but “basic.” As Star announces: “My face feels basic. Feel me. Basic!” Dawson, a notable esthetician himself, responds: “I’d say Kylie is gonna be sad and offended, but I just don’t think she’s gonna give a f**k.” The pair go on to mock her pregnancy, wealth, and “60 cars.” Interesting. Aren’t both Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star millionaires themselves?

What other notable excerpts could I scavenge?

They remind the audience that they’re working on a new series together after the success of Dawson’s “Secret World of Jeffree Star.”

Star says he has no beef with Kylie and doesn’t like reviewing her products.

The makeup wipes are described as being overly dry.

Both feel like the cleanser is “okay.”

The eye serum? “Not great.” They also describe it as smelling like “dog bacon” and “earthy.”

Both continually refer to Shane Dawson as a “new skincare expert.”

Star announces that he’ll be using the skincare wipes to “clean up his dog shit.”

“It’s already sold out, it’s not going to affect her business. I feel bad doing this.” Shane Dawson. June 2nd, 2019. Somewhere in LA.

[ET Online]

In newly revealed court documents obtained by The Blast, Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp has “clearly perjured himself claiming that there was only one 911 call reporting his abuse on the evening of May 21, 2016.” For those that haven’t been following the rapidly devolving legal proceedings: Amber Heard is being sued by the former Fantastic Beasts star of defaming his character and putting his Hollywood career at risk after her public statements on the abuse she suffered while married to him. The newly released court proceedings follow up on Depp’s claims that she fabricated 911 calls and “painted on” her injuries in an attempt to garner public sympathy. Per The Blast,

As we first reported, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star claimed Wright waited over an hour and a half before calling police, even though he testified that he had called 911 after hearing Heard scream out during the fight. Video surveillance, obtained by Depp’s legal team, actually show the actor leaving the residential building he shared with Heard in L.A. around 8:30, which is interesting considering the call to LAPD wasn’t made until 10:00 PM. Heard disagrees with her ex-husband and filed LAPD incident logs of her own. According to the new documents, there does appear to be a call made during the time the argument between the two was going down.According to Heard’s records, a call was made at exactly 8:30 pm on the night of May, 21 2016. The log states, “received call fr victim friend “Amber”, Assaulted by boyfriend, refused to give further.”

Depp’s team claims that in the final log from the night, she admitted to officers she’d been in a “verbal dispute.” Isn’t it telling that his lawyers believe the definitive proof of her “duplicitousness” lies in her admission of a “verbal” altercation? It’s almost like statistics about domestic violence concerning women who stay in, come back too (and frequently are in fear of leaving) abusive partnerships aren’t easily available. Through the filings, Amber Heard wishes Depp be “held responsible” the misleading evidence he’s provided, saying that it “[signals] an intention by Mr. Depp to litigate in the court of public opinion.” In a further statement:

“The true impetus of this lawsuit is not the alleged defamation but that three years after the fact, Mr. Depp found ‘new evidence’ he wanted to present to a court some 3,000 miles from where any evidence or witnesses are found.”

[The Blast]

Here is a video of new private plane owner Drake and former president Barack Obama hugging.



