Screenshot: YouTube

The Beauty guru YouTube beef between James Charles and Tati Westbrook maybe isn’t exactly the gift that keeps on giving, but it’s certainly the reality TV show that just won’t end.



On Thursday night, Westbrook published an 18-minute video titled “Why I Did it...,” explaining the motivation behind her 43-minute “BYE SISTER” video that doubled her subscriber count and started the drama in the first place.

In it, she asked all viewers to leave James Charles alone and end the hate:

“It was me trying to reach someone that was completely unreachable. It’s about someone who reaches, across all platforms, 30 million people that are predominantly children. He is losing the ability to get honest more and more each day. I’m losing the ability to reach [out to him]. ...I don’t hate James Charles. I don’t want you guys hating on him... It’s painful to watch someone that you have cared for be dragged and to know that this started because of me. I don’t think anyone deserves that. I think people deserve a wake-up call and people deserve to be called out for actions. I think someone’s got to do it. I hope that this inspires parents to have more conversations with their kids, because we are losing that.”

Westbrook said she’s taking a break from the platform but may upload some pre-recorded, pre-kerfuffle videos she has on hand. Enjoy your coin!

[E!]

Apparently there’s a photograph of A-Rod checking his phone on the toilet (relatable), which might sound funny-haha until you hear the context: It was taken without his consent by a creepy peeping tom working at an as-yet unidentified hedge fund across the street from his apartment, and now it’s gone viral among Wall Street assholes, which is more like funny-I’m-suing-you. Page Six:

A source told Page Six, “Alex’s lawyers are all over this. They are working hard to find out who the culprit is. It is a clear breach of privacy. The photo was obviously taken from the building next door, from a floor possibly parallel to Alex’s apartment. One of the hedge funds in the building next door will be getting a big lawsuit.” Hedge funds that have offices next door include Phil Falcone’s Harbinger Group; Ortelius Capital Partners, co-founded by Pavlos, crown prince of Greece; and JMP Securities, run by Carter Mack and Mark Lehmann. They were all not immediately available for comment.

Eat the rich!

[Page Six]