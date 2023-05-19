Perhaps the figurehead was Sanchez’s idea, or perhaps it’s Bezos’ way of making up for the lackluster birthday party he threw for her 53rd in December? Maybe late one night they were scrolling through Pinterest yacht ideas on their iPads in bed and Bezos turned to Sanchez and was like, “Babe, I have the craziest idea, what if we put you on the front of the boat,” and she blushed and thought to herself, “Our love is priceless, let’s underpay some laborers to make that for us.” Just some billionaire fanfic for you.

According to my research (the online publication Marine Insight, thank you very much) figureheads are “a carved representation of the spirit of the ship,” which I think means that Koru’s spirit is that of a puckered-lipped entertainment reporter who occasionally popped by the short lived Joy Behar Show. Marine Insight also explains that a ship’s figurehead of a topless, sexy lady has historically been seen as an offering to tempestuous waters.

Over on my favorite website, Super Yacht Fan, I also learned that Koru apparently costs $25 million a year to run and operate and requires a crew of about 40 people. The name “Koru” means “loop” or “spiral” in Māori and signifies new beginnings. Can’t think of a better name for a ship decorated with the woman you cheated on your former wife with!