Russell Simmons’s request that the woman who accused him of rape pay $10 million in sanctions has been denied by a judge and the lawsuit against Simmons will continue.



In March 2018, a Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Simmons, alleging he raped her after a concert. Simmons claimed the statute of limitations was up and asked that his accuser pay millions in sanctions. But a judge has ruled Simmons hasn’t provided enough evidence that time had run out, according to Page Six:

“Simmons argued in his own court papers from December 21, 2018 that the “complaint is based on the outrageous and fictional claim that Mr. Simmons raped her in Sacramento, California in 1988 after threatening to molest her young son. The statute of limitations for a personal injury claim under California law is two years.” But, the judge said, Simmons did not provide any proof of residency or that he had even travelled to California.”

The Jane Doe in the case says Simmons approached her and her son at a concert, after which she dropped her son off with a babysitter before going to a nightclub with Simmons. The woman alleges Simmons then said he had to pick something up at his hotel, where she says he threatened to rape her son before assaulting her.

This is the third time a judge has refused to dismiss the case. Over a dozen other women have also accused Russell Simmons of sexual assault.