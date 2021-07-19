Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Her Sister With a Perfectly Shady, Godly Comeback

Come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant, and witness the slow simmering war of two sisters left flailing in the wind by the child star industrial complex. Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears are currently locked in a battle of Instagram captions, with the younger Spears currently in the lead by a mile.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Britney went full gloves off and called out Jamie for starring in a tribute to Britney that took place at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017. That’s some aged beef right there and Jamie Lynn could have just let it hang in the meat locker, but instead, she threw that shit on the grill. On Sunday morning Spears unleashed an Instagram post captioned, “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit.” It was unclear whether this was directed at Britney but the clarity came all the way through when Britney posted a response video of herself dancing and captioned it, “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today...PS RED.” The last part is a reference to the all-red outfit Jamie Lynn was wearing in her post.

Since Britney’s response on Sunday, Jamie Lynn has changed the caption on the photo, which could potentially be a white flag. H owever, if you’re going to throw holy fire, Ms. Jamie, then you can’t act scared when it burns. May the Lord supply both these women with burn cream. [US Weeekly]