Britney Spears Calls Out Loved Ones Who Are Only Supporting Her 'to Save Face'

Britney Spears posted something cryptic and condemnatory on Instagram on Friday, and some people think it’s directed at her mom and sister.



Per PinkNews, she wrote:

There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!!

It’s possible Spears is referring to little sis Jamie Lynn Spears, who waited until after Brit had broken her 13-year silence on her “abusive” conservatorship to publicly speak out in support of her sister. It’s also possible that the singer has implicated her mother, Lynne Spears, who has said nothing concrete publicly one way or the other but did post a Bible verse about how “the light shines in the darkness” on Wednesday, Us Weekly reports. She could even be talking about her shitty ex, Justin Timberlake, who tweeted about how “we should all be supporting Britney” late last month.

Honestly, though, Britney could be talking about a lot of people rather than one specific, well-known person in particular ? An allegedly abusive conservatorship like the one the singer has described seems like it can only go on with the silent consent of many people, not just the one or two whose names we, the public, know offhand. Whoever they are , hope they enjoy hell.

And speaking of the conservatorship! At Wednesday’s much-anticipated court hearing, a judge approved Spears’ request to have her chosen attorney, prominent celebrity lawyer Mathew Rosengart, represent her in her efforts to remove her dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate. Legal experts who spoke to Time say it’s not clear at the moment what will happen next in Spears’ case. Here’s hoping she’s successful with whatever co mes next .

