Presented Without (Much) Comment: Britney Spears' Latest Instagram Post

Britney Spears— who is currently pursuing legal action to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate as a first step towards ending her “abusive” conservatorship entirely —has posted one of the most vicariously cathartic Instagram captions I’ve ever read.



Coupled with a text meme that reads “Take me as I am or KISS MY ASS EAT SHIT AND STEP ON LEGOS,” the caption covers everything from her support system that “hurt me deeply” to the conservatorship that “killed my dreams” and all the purportedly sympathetic documentaries about her that she found “humiliating ” to watch.

In spite of all this bull shit, Spears says she still has hope.

“A ll I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!” she writes. “ People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is. ”

Read on:

For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years ... I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother fucking spa 💆🏼‍♀️🤭🧖🏼‍♀️ !!!! And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!! I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... go fuck yourself 🖕🏼 !!!!! As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you’re lucky I post anything at all ... if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I’m gonna go read a mother fucking fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a fucking book 📕 !!!!! ﻿

