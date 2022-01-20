On Wednesday, Britney Spears asked her younger sister Jamie Lynn to kindly keep Britney’s name out of her mouth in the firmest way possible—with a cease-and-desist letter. Still, Jamie Lynn’s memoir-promoting press tour rolls on, and in an interview released Thursday, she insisted that she tried to get Britney out of her 13-year-long conservatorship and made a plea for family unity.



“She expressed to me she wasn’t happy with her situation,” Jamie Lynn said of her efforts to Free Britney, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She said that she consulted outside attorneys on Britney’s behalf before turning her findings over to her sister’s then-lawyer. “We gave all these facts to her lawyer, and then those same facts were regurgitated to me from the other side of the conservatorship, so I know he obviously immediately went and told them whatever I said, or any of my efforts were told to the other side of the conservator, and it was shut down immediately. I just think she needed a new lawyer.”

Jamie Lynn denied ever being legally involved in the conservatorship, showing documents to the podcast host as proof. She also said that she believed that Britney’s conservatorship would be “null and void” if her sister spent more than six months living outside of California and told Britney to move to their home state of Louisiana until the conservatorship “dissolve[d] itself.” However, it appears that this isn’t necessarily accurate, as California law allows for the transfer of a conservatorship from one state to another.

In the wake of Jamie Lynn’s Today Show interview last week, Britney posted a message to Twitter taking aim at her sister. “You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” she wrote. “So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

In addition to the contentious back-and-forth with her sister, this week also found Britney continuing to face off against her father in court. On Wednesday, a judge denied Jamie Spears’s request that Britney set aside funds to cover his legal fees. Documents filed by Britney’s attorneys allege that Jamie had used her estate to pay himself $6 million during the conservatorship, while paying $30 million to law firms.

In her Call Her Daddy interview, Jamie Lynn expressed a desire to reconcile with her family. “It has to stop because it’s not funny. This is my life. These are people I love,” she said. “And look what’s happened to my family when all these people have inserted themselves—this one’s got a lawyer, that one’s got a lawyer, this one’s got a friend, this one’s got an agent. We need to separate it all and just be a family again or else we’re just gonna end up back where we started, and that’s not what we want.” Unity is great, but it doesn’t look like the book tour is helping!

