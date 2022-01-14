Britney Spears is vehemently denying claims by sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who said in an interview with ABC this week that her “scared” elder sister allegedly locked them both in a room with a knife. Accusing Jamie Lynn of stooping to “a whole new level of LOW,” Britney wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Friday:

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW … I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!,” Britney wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Jamie Lynn appeared on Good Morning America with journalist Juju Chang to promote her book, Things I Should Have Said. During the interview, Jamie Lynn discussed her relationship with Britney, ten years her senior and whom she described as being “like another momma,” and their very public feud in the aftermath of Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship.

ABC reported that in her book, Jamie Lynn, who starred in Nickelodeon’s Zoe 101 and now appears on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, describes Britney’s behavior in the past as being “erratic” and “paranoid.”

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment,” she told Chang of the alleged knife incident. “I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

In response to that excerpt, Britney wrote on Twitter that “the only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut. So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!! NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone…”

The sisters have offered conflicting accounts of Jamie Lynn’s role in the conservatorship, which controlled Britney’s personal, professional, and financial affairs until it was lifted in November. Jamie Lynn has said that she never controlled Britney’s finances, and insisted that she tried to help her sister end the conservatorship. Britney has suggested that her sister did not support her efforts to regain decision making power over her affairs.

After Jamie Lynn posted on Instagram that she “supported [her sister] long before there was a hashtag” in July 2021, Britney responded with an Instagram post of her own. “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she wrote. “There’s nothing worse than that !!!!”