Britney Spears is really done with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ bullshit: The iconic singer issued a cease-and-desist letter alongside her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart this week so the younger spears stops talking about Britney while on her book tour for her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.



In a copy of the letter obtained by Page Six, Britney’s attorney claims that she “has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

The letter cites the “abuse and wrongdoing” Britney endured during the conservatorship that governed her life and finances for 13 years:

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.’ As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else.”

The letter doesn’t mince words, calling out Jamie Lynn for “airing false or fantastical grievances” and championing Britney for being the “family’s breadwinner” who “also otherwise supported” Jamie Lynn. In addition to calling the book “potentially unlawful and defamatory,” the letter goes so far as to quote the former First Lady : “Michelle Obama famously said, ‘when they go low, we go high’ and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being.”

The letter demands that Jamie Lynn “cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.” Brit: 100. Jamie Lynn: 0.

Elsewhere in Britney’s world, a new court filing has revealed that her dad Jamie Spears and his lawyers took more than $36 million from her estate during the tenure of her conservatorship. Jamie even reportedly used some of those earnings to pitch his own reality show.

What a fucking scum bag.