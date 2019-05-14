Image: Getty

In the wake of shitty new laws designed to deny access to abortion, Jameela Jamil, Tahani from NBC’s The Good Place and outspoken tweeter, has spoken out about being a woman who has had an abortion and has zero regrets.



“I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made,” Jamil wrote on Twitter. “Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel.”

She went on to clarify that she’s not knocking foster care, just the fact that banning abortion will most likely overwhelm an already overwhelmed system:

“Ps.. this isn’t any diss at ALL to foster homes. I’m in awe of people who take in children in need of a family and a home: but if Georgia becomes inundated with children who are unwanted or unable to be cared for, it will be hard to find great fostering for them all.”

Criminalizing something that’s normal and necessary is going to lead to a great many hardships for a great many people, including children born to those who didn’t want to or couldn’t be pregnant.

While Pat Sajak and Vanna White can agree on most things—like the fact that being wasted makes Wheel of Fortune considerably more enjoyable—they cannot agree on which condiments are right and proper for garnishing a hot dog.

White says the only fight she and Sajak have ever had in their bajillion years of hosting the game show that’s not as good as Jeopardy was over the fact that White puts ketchup on her franks.

Guess they either didn’t talk about climate change or Vanna also agrees it’s a scam.

