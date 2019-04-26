Image: Getty

According to the best piece of celebrity gossip I’ve heard this year and possibly ever, Jake Gyllenhaal’s taste in art might be more confounding than that of his art critic character, Morf Vandewalt, in the Netflix thriller Velvet Buzzsaw. Apparently he is serially having portraits of himself framed?

A Page Six spy recently overheard a conversation in a downtown art framing store between a collector—who had been lucky enough to get a portrait of himself done by a favorite artist—and the store owner. When the guy asked the owner if it seemed too vain to get a picture of himself framed, the owner reassured him by saying, “Jake Gyllenhaal comes in all the time and I’ve never framed something for him that’s not a picture of himself.” A source close to the actor insisted the pictures were posters for his movies.

Make sense, coming from a man whose crowning achievement was stealing Taylor Swift’s old scarf so he could live on in infamy as the inspiration behind her greatest song, “All Too Well.”

I can only assume that should Gyllenhaal attempt to respond to this juicy bit of tabloid meat, he’ll say they’re gifts or something. Right?

It’s over! And don’t you forget it!



Thursday morning I blogged that Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale were donesville—according to an Entertainment Tonight source, “They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms.” Today, Page Six has confirmed it: they’re seriously, truly, 100 percent, no longer an item.

An insider told the tabloid that age wasn’t an issue, but Beckinsale wasn’t really into Davidson’s public brand: “Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete. He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.” It almost as if an interview she conducted with the L.A. Times last month alluded to her dislike of the paparazzi lifestyle, where she revealed she was “surprised by the interest,” after being photographed making out at a hockey game. She continued, “I’ve never been in this position before—never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.”

And now, she isn’t. RIP Love! Or lust, whatever.

