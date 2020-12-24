Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Wasn't So Impressed with Olivia Jade's Red Table Talk Apology

In case you couldn’t already tell, Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, wasn’t terribly impressed with Olivia Jade’s apology for benefitting from her parents’ college admissions scam.
Jade appeared on Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris’s show Red Table Talk earlier this month to talk about the scandal publicly for the first time. “I just want to apologize for contributing to these social inequalities, even though, maybe, I didn’t realize it at the time,” Jade said during the episode. “Like, being able to come here and recognize that I am aware.”
Jade explained that she didn’t understand that what her parents had done was wrong at the time it was going on, because she saw other teens’ parents doing similar things to give their children an advantage. “That’s embarrassing, that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, ‘You have insane privilege,” Jade said. “You’re, like, the poster child of white privilege. And you had no idea.’”
This explanation didn’t quite cut it for Banfield-Norris.
“There were some things about it that were a little frustrating,” she said on a recent episode of the podcast Keep It. “I felt like as a 21-year-old young adult, that she needed to be way more aware of what’s going on in the world, and that was a little frustrating.”
Before Jade sat down with them, Banfield-Norris, Pinkett Smith, and Willow Smith discussed her intentions with some hesitation. As Jezebel’s Maria Sherman succinctly put it, the conversation went something like this: “Is she trying to use three black women for her redemption arc? (Yes.) Or does she view the red table as a place for open and considerate conversation? (Maybe, but mostly the first thing.).” Banfield-Norris had been especially skeptical of Jade’s reasons for appearing on the show during this discussion, calling it the “epitome of white privilege.”
It sounds like Jade will have to make a few more stops on her redemption tour if she hopes to convince her otherwise.
