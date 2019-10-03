It Doesn't Seem Like Gwyneth Has Tried All Her Goop Products

Screenshot : Jimmy Kimmel Live

As anyone who has been on the Goop website can tell you, there’s a lot of stuff. Birkenstocks! Vibrators! Entire Spanish villas for sale! And while Goop was created as place for Gwyneth Paltrow to recommend all her favorite products to the world, it seems like these days she hasn’t tried everything her company sells.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel brought out some classic Goop products and it was as if Paltrow was using some of them for the first time. “They say that amethysts, I think it’s supposed to be heart-opening or something,” Paltrow says of a water bottle with an amethyst crystal in the center. “Who says this?” Kimmel asks. “I don’t know, but it’s so pretty!” Paltrow responds.

Then Kimmel pulls out some real camel milk from one of her gift guides a few years ago. When he asks if she’s had any she says, “N o, I’ve never had this.” “Is this healthy?” Kimmel asks. Paltrow says, “I think they purport to have more items?” “Not terrible,” is what she says after a sip.

Not terrible?! Would have been nice to know that BEFORE I bought all my friends camel milk from the Goop website for Christmas.