When the Sex and the City reboot was announced in January, with Kim Cattrall notably (and predictably) missing from its cast, Sarah Jessica Parker was coy about the question of whether Cattrall’s character would be replaced.

“We have New York City as a fourth character,” Parker said at the time, giving an answer that sounds much like me talking about Edith Wharton in a freshman year English class. “There’ll be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about.”

Yet it seems the city will actually serve as the show’s fifth character, since it now appears that Nicole Ari Parker will be taking Cattrall’s place in And Just Like That... According to the Guardian, Ari Parker, who’s most recently starred in Empire and Chicago P.D., will play a documentary filmmaker named Lisa Todd Wexley in the series—and Carrie Bradshaw’s “new best friend.” (A recent Instagram post from Parker also suggested this might be the case.)

We don’t know much more beyond that, so what it will ultimately mean to be “a Lisa” (as opposed to “a Samantha”) is to to be determined. No comment from Cattrall yet either—she hasn’t commented publicly on her absence from the reboot, and she’s unlikely to start now, but you can be sure she’s quietly seething somewhere as we speak.

