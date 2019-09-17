Image: Getty

According to Page Six, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness made an oopsie! The grooming expert attended Netflix’s Creative Arts Emmys after party on Sunday in the same $2,010 Rochas dress that The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil wore to Yves Saint Laurent’s new Libre fragrance launch a full week earlier. Yikes. What a faux pas. How will they ever recover?



The dress in question looks like an exaggerated bed sham for the world’s brightest linen set or, more accurately, like the dress-version of the pink pussy hat made infamous at Women’s Marches across the globe.

Right? I mean, look:

Both parties are very vocal in their progressive political beliefs, too, some of which (Jamil’s) mirror those held by white feminist pussy hat-wearers so... you never know... maybe it was a subconscious attraction they both held to the same biggest, brightest gown. For equality. Get it?



Anyway, Jameela tweeted on Monday afternoon, “YOU DON’T NEED TO SAY IT! I KNOW @jvn WORE IT BEST BENCHES!” Ness responded literally one minute later with, “Omggg queen great minds tho and the pocket game was next level.”

Cute.