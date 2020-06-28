In a Very Un-Beyoncé Move, Beyoncé Gives Us a Full Month's Notice on Her New Album

Screenshot : Parkwood Entertainment/Disney+

As announced late last night, Beyoncé will release a new album slash visual album slash feature-length film at the end of next month.

Titled Black Is King, the film—written, directed, and executive produced by Beyoncé herself—will premiere July 31 on Disney+, per The Hollywood Reporter. This is great news for those of us who’ve long forgotten the Tidal account logins we’ve revived off and on over the past half-decade for every Beyoncé and Rihanna project released exclusively to the streaming platform, not so great news for those of us who didn’t want to vicariously mother Baby Yoda badly enough to give in to the Disney+ hype just yet.

Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment in association with Disney+, Black Is King will apparently reinterpret the themes and lessons of The Lion King for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” a statement from the two companies reads. “[It will honor] the voyages of Black families, throughout time [as it tells a story] about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.”

“Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture,” the statement continues. “The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Is King will feature Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter (who is somehow already 8 years old???!), and “some special guest appearances.”

Watch the trailer below.

I really thought I couldn’t hate Shane Dawson more, and yet……here we are. He’s somehow managed to pull it off. How does he always find a way to sink lower? Not bad for a gay with no talent!

Only a few days after releasing a video in which he apologizes for building his immense YouTube platform off of blackface and “edgy” racist comedy, Dawson is once again under fire. This time, it’s for a resurfaced clip of him pretending to jerk off to a poster of Willow Smith, whom Vulture says was only 11 years old at the time the clip was filmed. This isn’t the first time ol’ Shame has joked (“joked”) about pedophilia, apparently. Or jerking off on his cat. Not that that’s pedophilia, but if I have to remember that so do all of you. ;(

Anyway! Smith’s mom and brother are rightfully furious.

“Shane Dawson, I am disgusted by you,” Jaden Smith tweeted on Saturday afternoon. “You sexualizing an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister is the furthest thing from funny and not OK in the slightest bit.”

“To Shane Dawson ,” tweeted Jada Pinkett Smith minutes later. “ I’m done with the excuses.”

Can this guy make like Jenna Marbles and go away now? Please?

Anthony Mackie spoke with Variety about racist hiring practices in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, noting how the predominantly Black team behind Black Panther revealed how needlessly white the rest of the MCU productions have been.

“It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” said Mackie, who stars in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “T hat’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”