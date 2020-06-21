Tom Petty's Family Tells Trump to Keep Tom Petty's Name Out of His Goblin-Toothed Mouth

Photo : Getty

FashCon 2020 couldn’t have gone worse! On top of totally overestimating how many people were actually going to attend his rally in Tulsa on Saturday night (shout out to the K-pop fans who made that happen!), Donald Trump played a Tom Petty song at the event without seeking permission to do so.



Family members of the late musician have now r eleased a statement to clarify that neither Petty nor his song, “I Won’t Back Down,” should be associated with thi s nightmarish administration, TMZ reports. T hey are also taking legal action against the President’s reelection campaign.

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man, and for everyone,” the statement reads. “ We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this.”

“ We believe in America and we believe in democracy,” the statement continues. “ But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.”

You know how D.L. Hughley was treated for exhaustion and dehydration after collapsing during a sold-out show in Nashville on Friday night? Turns out he was dealing with something way worse. Five syllables. Rhymes with “shmaronavirus.”

“I …tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” the comic said on Saturday, per Us Weekly. “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently, I just lost consciousness.”

Hughley added that he’s going to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for the next two weeks.

“So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested,” he said .

A very helpful tip! I will be sure to remember it the next time I find myself collapsing mid-set during one of my sold-out comedy shows in Nashville.

I n honor of But I’m a Cheerleader’s 20th anniversary, Clea DuVall posted a really sweet message for fans of t he seminal aughts gay teen classic—which, in case you haven’t seen it, is easily the funniest (slash only?? ) movie set at a conversion therapy facility .

“I was very closeted when we made this film,” the actress said, per The Advocate. “ Countless people over the years have told me how this movie made them feel seen and helped them come out. I want them to know their words and strength did the same for me. Thank you.”



As we used to say in the year 2000 when the Jamie Babbit-directed film came out, :, ) .

