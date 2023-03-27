iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet 2023: People Certainly Wore Things

Fashion

Lenny Kravitz hosted his first awards show ever; Phoebe Bridgers, Pink, Taylor Swift, and some reality stars rubbed elbows; and way too many people wore white.

By
Lauren Tousignant
If there’s one thing celebs will do, it’s get awards. And they were apparently at it again Monday night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, a show I was only made aware of this morning after seeing a tweet that said Taylor Swift—who’ll be receiving the Innovator Award—is confirmed to be attending.

Held in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the show is celebrating its 10th year of giving prizes to musicians who get played on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country. These awards are fan-voted, though, which we love to see.

This is also Lenny Kravitz’ first hosting gig ever, which is pretty wild. “After all the years I have behind me — to still be so vibrant and feel so inspired — is truly a gift,” Kravitz told Variety about the gig.

P!nk is receiving the iHeartRadio Icon Award and is scheduled to perform at the ceremony, as are Kravitz, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and Latto. Joey from The Circle—a reality star I love from a reality show that I also really loved, though I have yet to meet a single human who feels the same—hung out with the red carpet hosts for a bit wearing an outfit that was...fine. Apparently, this particular event is a magnet for reality TV stars and G-list celebrities, and I’m really happy for them that they get to have their little red carpet moments!

Monday night’s looks brought us tons of white, plenty of white, and also lots of, uh, white. Perhaps they’re all attending the same wedding or cult sacrifice after the show. Let’s take a look!

P!NK

P!NK looks incredible, I feel inspired, and I wish I could just end the slideshow here before having to engage with the truly unhinged amount of other people who wore white.

Doja Cat

A white t-shirt. The woman who glued a trillion red rhinestones to herself for a fashion show in Paris is wearing...just a white t-shirt.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

This two-piece looks like the Bachelor star is attending a fancy dinner on her bachelorette trip in Cancun. And her fiancé, Dylan, looks like he had no idea he where he was going at all.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe, meanwhile, looks like she’s going to her evil stepmother’s funeral on the Upper East Side, but I’ve never been so relieved to see solid black.

Heidi Klum

This color (especially because it’s a color) looks stunning on Heidi. Unfortunately, I haven’t cared about a single thing she’s worn since she dressed as a worm for Halloween.

Todrick Hall

Todrick must have heard all the women were wearing white and wore a Dalmatian-spotted lapel that would coordinate with them in any potential group photo.

Ice Spice

Hm. A zebra-striped sweater dress is so far from anything I would ever wear to an awards show—but I’m in my bedroom eating a steak quesadilla without sour cream (because the $2 extra was too much) and she’s on a red carpet, so I guess she wins.

Madison Beer

Silver is just a fancy white.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

At least there are cutouts, I guess.

Phoebe Bridgers

A stunning, beautiful, goth, emo, perfect (*coughs* basic *coughs*) queen.

Nikki Glaser

This isn’t technically white, but it fucking might as well be.

Benson Boone

I’m admittedly unfamiliar with this singer-songwriter, but the man is ON THEME at the very least.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz looks just like Lenny Kravitz, so congrats to him!

Priscilla Hamilton Hairston

I don’t know what this is? Bike tights? There’s just a whole lot going on here.

Becky G

Begging for black and white outfits to be officially banned from all award shows, forever.

Meghan King

This is a fun, optical illusion of a dress that I actually love, but I would love even more if it was in literally any other color tonight.

Deandru Kanu

This has got to be a fucking joke.

Chrishell Stause

I like this dress in theory, I’d love it in hot pink! Or lime green. Or neon orange. Or rainbow, purple, navy, red, anything.

H.E.R.

Ladies and gentlemen....H.E.R.!

Jana Kramer

Yes! Some glam! Some cutouts! Some jewels! Some more COLOR!

Flava Flav

This white t-shirt is allowed because it has a Taylor Swift lyric on it.

Anabel Englund

The dress is fun, but who let her out of the house in those boots?

Nicole Scherzinger

I’m not usually here for Pepto Bismol pink, but I’ll allow it tonight for the sheer diversity of color.

Jax

I’d prefer the jumpsuit without the silver studs, but that’s beside the point. This pose is waaaay too much TikTok Star at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and not enough Adult Woman at Adult Event.

Joey Sasso

Ok, Joey is the only other person here allowed to wear white! So happy that my boy looks like he’s having himself a great time!

Bonus slide! Taylor Swift!

Sadly, Taylor did not walk the red carpet. She’s given us a lot of award-show looks, but she’s never given us a beaded jumpsuit with a hood, and this one is giving “grim reaper here to sacrifice all the virgins.” No notes. 

