On Thursday afternoon, House Judiciary Republicans’ notoriously scumbag-y official Twitter account finally deleted a nearly two-months-old tweet depicting the world’s grossest fuck-marry-kill prompt : “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

What seemed to prompt the removal of the tweet was Kanye West’s Thursday appearance on Alex Jones’ far-right conspiracy show , in which the rapper literally said “I like Hitler ” and “I love the Nazis ” amidst a lengthy, horrifically anti-Semitic rant calling Jewish people pedophiles. He then gracelessly segued into endorsing murderous Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Georgia Republican candidate Herschel Walker, the latter of whom incidentally had yet another ex-partner say on the record today that he physically abused her.

It’s not exactly news that West is a raging, bigoted anti-Semite. B ack in October, he tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 O n JEWISH PEOPLE.” He’s spent the last several weeks peddling baseless, wildly offensive conspiracy theories and claiming to be victimized by Jewish people. He’s embraced unabashed neo-Nazis who openly hate Jewish people and have called for women to lose the right to vote. Yet, House Judiciary Republicans’ tweet remained intact for months.

Of course, Kanye isn’t the only reason that tweet never should’ve gone up in the first place. One of the men named in is currently tied up in a host of criminal investigations related to rape, tax fraud, and espionage; a nd s ince taking over Twitter, Musk’s incompetence and public embrace of the far-right has opened the doors for a tidal wave of Nazis to join or rejoin the platform. Within days of Musk becoming CEO of Twitter, use of the N-word on the website surged by 500%. On Musk’s Twitter, neo-Nazis and scam artists are verified users, and corporations and defense companies have lost billions through impersonations—contrary, I imagine, to House Republicans’ slavish devotion to corporate interests and war hawking.

Intentionally or not, the GOP tweet about West, Musk, and Trump was vaguely prophetic. Don’t get me wrong— it’s not as if this triumvirate of divorced, right-wing clowns weren’t already losers before —they absolutely were. West was stalking his ex-wife and harassing her boyfriend ; Musk w as a nepo baby despised by his own kids who allegedly tried to buy sex from a flight attendant with a horse; and Trump has always been a massive, lying, predatory loser for more reasons than I can list here .

But as the prophecy of the tweet foretold, West, Musk, and Trump’s fates were ultimately interlinked. The hateful anti-Semitic spectacle of Trump’s private dinner with West and noted neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes has exploded in both their faces—Trump has called West “a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black. ” West has disputed Trump’s claims of not knowing or being interested in Fuentes. Musk has also previously embraced West, replying, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” at West back in October and liking West’s “Shalom” tweet last month.

It’s all sickening and deeply, fundamentally revealing that Republicans have only now deleted their iconically stupid tweet. For years, the right has sneakily and enthusiastically embraced white supremacist dog whistles, only to now express shock that West would up and say “I like Hitler .” That’s quite a place to draw the line!

Will this present a teachable moment for Republicans? Probably not! Are they every bit deserving of their embrace of Kanye blowing up in their faces? Absolutely.