Elon Musk, t he world’s richest man, has bought or offered to buy a lot of big weird things, including Twitter and a horse for the flight attendant he allegedly showed his penis to and propositioned for sex in 2016. But as The Beatles famously crooned : Money can’t buy you love.

TMZ reports that Elon Musk’ s trans daughter, née Xavier Musk, has turned 18 and filed paperwork in L.A. County court to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, citing “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”



Musk has claimed in the past to support LGBTQ+ rights, but also tweets gross offensive shit like this about people announcing their pronouns:

Ironically , the chronic shitposter and father of seven recently warned that people need to start having more babies, or “ civilization is going to crumble.” Nevermind that former Telsa employees claim they were fired for being pregnant or taking maternit y leave, that Elon named his latest baby a math equation and admitted he doesn’t really help to take care of him, and now that his own daughter wants to drop his last name and entirely disassociate from him.

TMZ reports that “n either Elon or Vivian has previously said anything publicly about their relationship or her transition.” And Vivian didn’t specify what exactly she hates so much about her dad. But as Jezebel’s Kylie Cheung wrote, Musk is literally buying Twitter for the purpose of platforming the kind of far-right trolls who don’t believe his trans daughter should have a right to exist.

Musk has frequently cited a reverence for “free speech” as the reason for his interest in Twitter, despite the obvious reality that the 50-year-old’s latest obsession is very much rooted in some sort of sad mid-life crisis. But his promise to foster freer speech on the platform is more than a little concerning, nonetheless: To Very Online, liberta rian provocateurs such as Musk, “free speech” often refers to unchecked harassment of women, LGBTQ people, and people of color, and trolls debating their human rights to feel smart. Under Musk’s leadership, Tesla’s factory faces a number of lawsuits for rampant racism “reminiscent of Jim Crow,” as well as endemic sexual harassment and even assault.

Vivian’s hearing is set for Friday, and we wish her all the best.