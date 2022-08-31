Tweeting is an art form. Being pithy, interesting and/or funny about politics and other very serious news items requires actual functioning brain cells, which the House Judiciary Republicans (@JudiciaryGOP) apparently just do not have.

It’s mostly a retweeting account with special attention to every media appearance by Rep. Jim Jordan (R) , the committee’s ranking member who has a bad tweeting problem of his own. Yet, occasionally the poor press assistant or lowly aide with an iPhone ( or perhaps Jordan himself?) decides to create some original content on the bird app —and by god , it just always sucks ass on so many different levels.

I am boring tweeter, to be honest, but at least I’m not embarrassing. So e ven though I live in a glass house, on some level, I will absolutely be throwing stones about how mind blowingly stupid and/or shitty the tweets of this official, blue-checked Congressional account manage to be. Let’s take a look at its greatest hits.