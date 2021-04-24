He's Baaaaaaaaaaaack

Photo : Michael Tullberg ( Getty Images )

Patient brokering? A thing, a pparently! Because that’s what Michael Lohan got arrested for allegedly doing on Friday, the papers tell me.



Advertisement

According to the New York Post, the father of Lindsay, Aliana, Cody, and perhaps another is believed to have received illegal payments of as much as $50,000 for referring addicts to the Pride Recovery Center in Delray Beach, Florida in 2017 and 2018.

“Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient’s needs,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told the Post, adding that Lohan is the 117th person arrested in an ongoing probe into the matter.

Learn something new every day.