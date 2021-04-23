Caitlyn Jenner Announces Campaign to Make America Suffer Through Yet Another Celebrity Turned Politician

Image : Sarah Morris ( Getty Images )

Lifelong Republican Caitlyn Jenner has announced that she is running for governor of California. Jenner, who has only ever run a decathlon, has no previous political experience, but according to her campaign website is hoping to restore the Golden State to its former...goldenness? “For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people,” Jenner writes on her site. “ Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.” What that clear vision is exactly has yet to be revealed.

According to Axios, Jenner will be running as a Republican, a change of pace from other rich folks who run as independents in order to secure more votes. She’s also hired a crackerjack team of former Trump campaign staffers which has been cobbled together with the help of Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager. Jenner joins a special group of celebrities who have attempted to parlay their fame into political power—a successful strategy in the cases of folks like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Glenn Jacobs (Kane), Sonny Bono, Al Franken, Jerry Springer, and most recently Donald Trump.

Putting aside for a moment that Jenner has no political background of which to speak of or criticize, her campaign to become a Republican governor is doubly brain-melting considering the Republican party’s abhorrence of transgender people as a whole. How exactly does she plan to win this election if she can’t count on the backing of her own party? Even if by some miracle Governor Newsom is recalled, there is a truckload of actual politicians waiting to take his place. Good luck to all of our friends in California during this confusing and trying election cycle.