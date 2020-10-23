Here's Some Old Jennifer Lawrence/Anderson Cooper Drama

Image : Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

Let’s check in on America’s former sweetheart (I kid, that’s not a real thing), Jennifer Lawrence, who is probably having a real time of it, navigating the fallout of all the things she’s said on just one episode of one podcast. If it’s come to this, my friends, we have reached some sort of tipping point in the news cycle, but this is what it is. Wherever you go, there you are.



On the podcast “Absolutely Not,” the very same platform that Lawrence used to admit that she used to be a “little Republican,” she also shared a heartwarming anecdote about something that maybe we have all wanted to do at some point in our lives, which is scream at Anderson Cooper at a Christmas party.

In 2013, Ms. Lawrence won the Academy Award for Best Actress and quite memorably tripped as she ascended the stairs to collect her little prize. My memory of 2013 is dim, but what I do recall is that we were at peak saturation with Jennifer’s “I’m just a normal gal from Indian Hills, Kentucky, I fart, I burp, I’m blonde” thing—an attempt at relatability, sure, but also, kind of annoying? Anyway, she fell up the stairs because those stairs seem stressful in general, and wearing a ballgown is probably kind of annoying, and in any case it DID look sort of fake, and that is where Anderson Cooper steps in.

Apparently Cooper said on CNN that J-Law probably faked the fall, and this does not seem to be the case. So she did what any burping, farting, blonde, and normal daughter of the Bluegrass state would do, and that is confront Anderson Cooper at a Christmas party to tell him what for.

“I’ll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know,? He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up… he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”

I have no skin in this game, as I find both parties involved to be... fine, but I’m going to give 10 points to sweet Jenny for taking the time to give Anderson Cooper a piece of her mind. [Just Jared]

Kelly Ripa tried to do something nice for spooky season, and the only thing her Instagram followers can focus on is her husband’s possibly-giant dong.

Ripa posted a slideshow of her family doing fun Halloween things, etc so on, and in the last slide of this presentation, her husband, Mark Conseulos, is dressed as Erik Estrada’s character, Ponch from Chips, a sitcom about California Highway Patrol, which mostly featured men in tight-ass pants. Hence, the below, which you can find on the tenth slide of this post, please scroll, it’s worth it if you’re a pervert, and also, even if you’re not.

OK , Mr. Conseulos! I see here. Congratulations ; ) [Hollywood Life]

