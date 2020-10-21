Jennifer Lawrence Stopped Being a Republican Because of Trump

Image : Getty

Jennifer Lawrence has said outright what discerning observers have known for years: That she used to be a Republican.



“It’s extremely hard to talk about politics. You don’t want to. I’m an actor, I want everyone to see my movies,” she said on the podcast Absolutely Not. “I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.” I feel no surprise hearing this. Maybe it’s because she’s from Kentucky; maybe it’s because she did such a convincing job portraying a corrupt mayor’s housewife in American Hustle. It just tracks!

Lawrence went on to say that she grew up in a Republican house, “where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies, and I could also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views.”

But Donald Trump was a bridge too far for Lawrence, who said earlier this month that she was supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“For me, when Donald Trump got elected that just changed everything. Because this is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” she said. “I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

I am glad Lawrence isn’t a Trump supporter, but her past as a “little Republican” isn’t very surprising. You know what is surprising though? The fact that she claims to have paid her way to New York at age 14.

“I had enough money from babysitting, and I used to train some of the horses at our farm, and I had enough money for an apartment.” Pardon? According to my Google calculations, Lawrence was 14 in 2004ish. Was I babysitting wrong, or is Lawrence not being 100 percent honest about her privilege growing up? This is how Republicans are made, people! By refusing to acknowledge the position they’re born into, preferring instead to pretend that they’re “self made” by “pulling themselves up by their bootstraps.” At least Lawrence draws the line at Trump.