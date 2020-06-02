HelloFresh Drops Lea Michele After Glee Co-Stars Say She Was Racist and Awful On Set

Image : via Getty

Lea Michele’s reportedly racist and terrible behavior on the set of Glee has already cost her a brand deal. That was fast!

Advertisement

According to Page Six, HelloFresh announced on Tuesday that they were dropping Michele as a sponsored partner.

Advertisement

They cut her less than a day after former Glee star Samantha Marie Ware called Michele out for her apparently performative post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Ware tweeted that Michele made her live on Glee a “living hell” and once told her she’d “shit in my wig.” A number of other former Glee cast-members appeared to back Ware up, and Dabier Snell said Michele would let him “sit at the table with the other cast members cause ‘I didn’t belong there.’”

In general, it sounds like working with Michele fucking sucked:

Five Pieces of Furniture That Have Hidden Storage Read on The Inventory

Bye! [Page Six]

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan called the show out for using its black cast for diversity points while relegating them to the sidelines or portraying them as “thugs.” She made a cryptic tweet on Sunday:

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

Advertisement

She clarified in a reply that she was talking about Riverdale:

Advertisement

Morgan also pointed out that her character, Toni Topaz, is being “used as the token biracial bisexual” on the show. Greg Berlanti, what the hell?? [Us Weekly]