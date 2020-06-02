Lea Michele Accused of Racism and On-Set Harassment by Glee Co-Stars

Image : Getty

Glee was a show that will live on in the cultural memory as an absolute train wreck, a pedantic mish-mash of early-2010s liberalism that simply has not withstood the test of time. Shallow and racist and transmisogynistic depictions of teenagers aside, it was also, quite simply, not a good show. It s faults are only made more glaring by new accusations of racism and harassment on set, from former Glee star Samantha Marie Ware, against lead Lea Michele.



On Monday, Lea Michele tweeted in support of ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Soon after, however, former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware retweeted Michele, accusing her of racist harassment during the show’s sixth season. “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity,” Ware alleged, “you would ‘shit in my wig.’”

After Ware’s tweet began to circulate, her former co-stars Amber Riley and Alex Newell supported her claims, while co-star Dabier Snell shared his own experience with Michele:

Alongside this, the accusations against Lea Michele put her alleged, years long “feud” with Naya Rivera into sharp focus. In her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, Rivera wrote:

“As Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn’t like sharing the spotlight. If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season six.”

As she claimed , Michele’s behavior worsened in S eason 6 , the same season Ware claims Michele was making her time on- set a “living hell.” Call me captain fucking obvious, but there is absolutely something afoot. Representatives for both Ware and Michele, meanwhile, did not immediately respond to my request for comment. [Variety]

Something very wrong is going on with Armie Hammer:

In case you forgot, because there are currently 10 million more important things happening than Armie Hammer’s interior life, he has been “social distancing” with his wife Elizabeth Chambers and their children in the Caribbean since mid-April. In an Instagram post at the time, she wrote:

We’re currently quarantined in Grand Cayman, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc for previews of @minutesbway. Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family. But none of that is the point...I just know this is a very sensitive time and emotions are heightened, so felt the need to explain.

She claimed it was for “the health and safety” of her family. But by Hammer’s disposition, it seems the trip has turned out the exact opposite.

The fashion industry fucking sucks, dude:

Really, Reese? That’s what you’ve taken away from the last few days? Voting?



