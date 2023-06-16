Advertisement
In case you missed the Page Six report, a source told the tabloid that The Idol was intended to be a limited series from the beginning: “This was never meant to be a long-running show.” Apparently, network executives were also anticipating the kind of blowback and bad reviews we’ve all come to know and giggle at.

“It’s a Sam Levinson show, and you know what you’re getting with a Sam Levinson show,” the source said of the show’s co-creator and director.

Another “highly placed industry insider” claimed that while The Idol was supposed to be a marquee show for Max—the first major series, in fact—it’s long been known within the network that it, well, wasn’t good: “It was a big, big show for them with big talent and a lot of buzz,” the source said. “But from what I heard, HBO knew it was a bit of a turkey as soon as they saw it.” A turkey? I’d argue it’s the whole damn Thanksgiving meal.

Tesfaye, too, was blamed for the show’s supposed short run. In one source’s words, working with the singer and co-creator whilst he was in character as Tedros was “not an ideal experience…and not one I am eager to repeat.” Another deemed him “egomaniacal.”

All of the aforementioned should arrive as little surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention since a bombshell Rolling Stone report likened the series to “sexual torture porn,” and multiple sources revealed some less than safe-sounding set dynamics.

To be fair, the show did bless us with this absolute banger. I’m no longer tuning in—nor are scores of others—but I could be persuaded to return should a theory about Showgirls’ Elizabeth Berkley’s forthcoming story arc turn out to be true.