Harry and William Said at Least One (1) Word at Each Other at Prince Philip's Funeral

Photo : Aaron Chown ( Getty Images )

Not that it’s any of my business, but since we’re here: Prince Harry’s first trip back to see the Royal Family after his and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last month seems to have gone as sedately and non-dramatically as could’ve been expected.

Advertisement

Harry was back in Britain for his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, The New York Times reports. Due to covid-related safety precautions, there were only 30 guests in attendance—including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton—all of whom wore masks and sat about six feet apart from one another.

Not in attendance was Markle herself—which we already knew, calm down — who reportedly could not get medical clearance to fly on account of her pregnancy. The Duchess of Sussex did provide a wreath for the funeral and watched it from home in Montecito, according to People.

But back to Sussex for Him™. D id Harry get into any knock-down, drag-out fights with his family after exposing how fucking racist they aLlEgEdLy are on national TV? Not as far as I can tell. He was seen chatting with Prince William and Kate Middleton as he left the chapel, People reports , but I guess they always could’ve just been saying “It sure is weather today.”