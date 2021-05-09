Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Went 'Totally Off the Rails' Over Quarantine, Ate Bread

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

In a bombshell new interview with The Mirror, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she went “totally off the rails” o ver the last year and change of quarantine, and by “totally off the rails” she means ate carbs and drank more bespoke quinoa whiskey cocktails on some nights than might be generally advisable in a single week .



“I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails,” the famed inventor of THEE vagina candle told the outlet . “I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy. I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours... And it’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

Damn. That’s almost as bad as my rock bottom last July (spent $300 on a bunch of shit from Drunk Elephant just to feel something). Thank you, Gwem, for sharing your truth.