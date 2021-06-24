Grown Man Shouts On Camera About Terrible Father Getting His Law License Suspended

On Thursday, a New York State appellate court temporarily suspended the law license of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer facing possible disbarment over his “false and misleading statements” about the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Any casual observer of Guliani’s career could easily see that his peddling of Trump’s election conspiracy theories—and the fallout that resulted from it—would lead to this predictable end point. But try telling that to Andrew Giuliani, large adult son, New York gubernatorial hopeful, and famed camera ham.



In a video filmed at an odd angle that made him look no more than three feet tall, Andrew Giuliani railed against the “leftist judges” who suspended dad’s license.

The five judges who ruled on it... all five of them are Democrats, three of which were appointed by Andrew Cuomo. Five to nothing, ultimately, Democrats with zero Republicans on there. Again, this is just unbelievable to see just how politicized all of this has become. I’m infuriated by all of this, and any American who believes in an independent justice system... this is going after one of president Trump’s closest allies, that’s exactly what this is. And any American that doesn’t believe that, they are just biased. This is unacceptable and I stand by my father, he did everything ultimately by the book. And the fact that there would be this politicization in our Justice Department is disgusting. It’s a cancer that needs to be cut out, and it needs to be cut out right now.

He then announced that he will deliver more statements later, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll be any better, more enlightening, or better filmed. What is he going to do? Use a ring light and a tripod this time? Trip over the judges’ names less?



The parallels to Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, are glaring, both making careers out of loudly defending their terrible fathers for right-wing clout. Don Jr. has a little more natural pizzaz on that front than Andrew, but maybe he’ll get the hang of it.

Giuliani’s lawyers have expressed “disappointment” in the Court’s decision, while Giuliani himself reportedly called the ruling “ridiculous.” He can appeal the decision, but for now, he is prohibited from practicing law in the state of New York.

At least Andrew and the rest of the Giuliani family can rest assured that this decision was completely unrelated to that little FBI raid on the family patriarch’s home a few months ago and the ongoing federal investigation into his wheeling and dealing. Remember? Giuliani, Ukraine, Trump, 2019? Ah, simpler times.