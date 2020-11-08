Screenshot : Twitter (@RiotRogers

No wonder there’s panic in the industry! Grittney— the unofficial Philadelphia Flyers mascot , essentially the gnostic feminine Lilith to Gritty’s institutionally approved Adam, created by genius seamstress, prop maker, and cosplayer Riot Rogers—was spotted RUNNING nearly NAKED down the streets of London in an apparent celebration of Donald Trump losing Pennsylvania on Saturday and, thus, the 2020 presidential election.



Locals gasped, jaws agape, at the gargantuan hirsuite starlet as she FLAUNTED her BIKINI BODY in a BARELY-THERE , American flag-print two-piece. In her manicured hands, Grittney held a sign, one side bearing the message “YOU FUCKED AROUND,” the other side saying “YOU FOUND OUT.” Another pap shot finds her holding ANOTHER sign, this one reading “LOL BYE.”

It’s unclear at press time WHY Grittney was out there GALLIVANTING across the POND rather than the Flyers’ hometown . P erhaps she expatriated in PROTEST of the Philadelphia City Council’s consistent REFUSAL to build a Nobu in Center City no matter HOW many TIMES she has ASKED them to? Maybe she wanted precisely one (1) fish and/or chip? Stick with Jezebel dot cromb as this story develops……

In non-Grittney news, Chet Haze is still Like This. [ Twitter

is still Like This. [ Susan Kelechi Watson from This Is Us is single now! [ Bossip

