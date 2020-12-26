Saturday Night Social: Not to Be a Downer but 1 in 1,000 Americans Died of Covid This Year

The United States just hit perhaps its grimmest pandemic milestone yet with CNN reporting that approximately one in every 1,000 Americans have died from covid-19 since the country reported its first coronavirus-related death in February.
More than 331,000 Americans have died from covid as of Saturday afternoon, per Johns Hopkins University data provided to CNN—just over 0.1% of the total U.S. population per the Census Bureau’s most up-to-date estimate, the outlet notes.
The U.S. continues to lead globally in terms of covid deaths and infections, which hit 18,730,806 today according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s count. The next closest are India and Brazil, The Hill reports, with about 10.2 million and 7.4 million, respectively.
Speaking of global cases, Johns Hopkins University recorded its 80 millionth covid infection on Saturday, and all while three new strains of the novel coronavirus have been detected worldwide—two of which seem to be more easily transmissible than the one we’ve been dealing with all year, Al Jazeera reports.
At least none of the new strains appear to be more deadly or more resistant to the various vaccines being developed and deployed? What a fucking year where that can be considered a silver lining.
DISCUSSION
Ugh. My friend is having surgery this week and I am going to take care of her and her family. Taking the redeye tomorrow night and absolutely dreading it. I really hope all the idiots who traveled merely because they wanted to are back home, or at least not flying on the days I am flying. At least I can collect lots of hugs from the 4 year old.
Usually I don’t mind Christmas alone, but it’s been harder this year. At least I was productive: I painted the second bathroom. Painting is done at least until it dries out/ warms up and I can paint the front door a ridiculous bright purple.
I fixed the toilet paper holder that was falling out of the wall and got a new towel rack, closer to the actual shower.