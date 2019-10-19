Good Boy Jake Gyllenhaal Rescued a Stranded Dalmatian From a Busy Intersection

While his sister Maggie is an actor whose career I think about regularly, Jake Gyllenhaal is someone I routinely forget exists unless my co-workers inspire me to question his jewelry preferences. And though my favoritism is perhaps unbeknownst to the siblings Gyllenhaal, it was on this day that Jake became a hero in my heart, besting his sister for my affections.



According to Page Six, Gyllenhaal was on a busy Manhattan street on October 17 when a giant dalmatian managed to break free of its owner and run into an intersection, where it stood terrified as cars rushed around it. Our man of courage fought his way through the traffic, gently whispering to the frightened beast all the while, according to an eyewitness:

“‘I noticed that it was Jake Gyllenhaal, and I saw him turn and look into the street — I thought he was trying to flag down a cab or something.’ But we’re told Gyllenhaal was motioning to the dog, who was standing still in the street. ‘It was like the dog was in shock or something’”

Whatever Gyllenhaal said to the canine was apparently exactly what the animal needed to hear, as Jake was able to coax the dog out of the street and back to its owner. You are a heckin’ good boi Jake Gyllenhaal, perhaps among the best bois. Apologies for not realizing it sooner.