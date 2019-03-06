Image: via Getty

Gayle King recently had to sit in a chair and stay quiet while R. Kelly screamed at her. She did not punch him in the face or hit him with said chair, and for that, she deserves several trillion dollars. Instead, she would like somewhere between $15 and $18 million, which seems fair.

According to Page Six, King is in the midst of renegotiating her contract with CBS News and has asked for “George Stephanopoulos money” to stay on CBS This Morning. King currently makes about $6 million a year—that’s about $5,960,000 more than I anticipate making in 2019, but still a far cry from the $15 to $18 million Stephanopoulos makes on Good Morning America, and King should get her money.

King’s bargaining chip includes more than facing down an unhinged madman—CBS has been under a lot of scrutiny over the last year, following the multiple sexual abuse and harassment allegations lobbed at both Charlie Rose and former executive Les Moonves. Both were eventually fired, but wreaked harm for decades in exchange for big bucks all the same.

I’m not usually one to advocate for millionaires making more millions, but to this, I say: Fuck it! Give Gayle more money! Give it to her now! And perhaps give me a small nominal fee for suggesting it, thank you all for your support.

Tristan Thompson appears to have moved on from Khloé Kardashian very quickly

Indeed, according to TMZ, the recently-single Thompson was spotted twice in a week with the same “mystery chick,” having dined of late with her at both Carbone and Nobu.

Honestly, if that’s all that’s going on, he’s doing better than most just-single dudes I know, all of whom end up sleeping with like 25 people three days after a breakup, and also have never heard of Carbone. On the other hand, the news that Thompson allegedly came on to Jordyn Woods REAL hard, in a REAL sketchy way, while still with Kardashian, makes me think TMZ can find a more exciting story. Anyway, if you are looking for a steadfast man to date, might I not recommend Tristan Thompson?

