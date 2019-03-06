Screenshot: CBS News

CBS News aired their interview with an unhinged R. Kelly this morning, as he cried and screamed through out Gayle King’s reasonable line of questioning. They discuss the allegations of Surviving R. Kelly and of the multiple women who’ve come forward to allege Kelly kept them in a cult, as well as his recent indictment on charges of criminal sexual abuse. And, surprise surprise, Kelly thinks that he’s the victim.

“Nobody said anything good, they [were] describing Lucifer,” Kelly says of the women’s allegations in Surviving R. Kelly. “I’m not Lucifer. I’m a man, I make mistakes, but I’m not a Devil.”

Repeatedly he says that all of these women “are lying on him.” “Why would all these women tell these different stories about you?” King asks. Kelly simply blames social media, or at least that’s how I’m interpreting whatever “push a button on your phone” means:

You can start a rumor on a guy like me or a celebrity, just like that. All you have to do is push a button on your phone and say so-and-so did this to me, R. Kelly did this to me, and if you get any traction from that, if you’re able to write a book from that, get a reality show from that, any girl I had a relationship with in the past that just didn’t work out, she can come and say the same exact thing.

“I have been assassinated, buried alive, but I’m alive,” he says.

He flat out denies that he’s had sex with anyone under the age of 17, or that he’s held anyone against his will, despite, King says, that being hard to believe given what so many women have said about him. Kelly ultimately gets upset with King’s line of questioning and has a complete meltdown. He stands up, screaming and crying about dealing with the allegations for, “30 years of my career!” “This is not about music, I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can’t do it,” he shouts. “Y’all just don’t want to believe the truth.”

His publicist eventually has to come in and calm him down. “There’s real young girls out there missing, there’s real young girls out there being abducted, being raped,” Kelly says, hysterical. “And they really do have chains on their wrists.”

But Kelly admits he does have one problem. “I need help,” he says. “I need someone to help me not have a big heart, because my heart is so big people betray me.”

King also asked Kelly about his relationship with Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, who live with him in his home and whose parents believe have been brainwashed by Kelly. “I don’t look at, they’re much younger than me. I just look at, [they’re] legal,” he says. “I just look at legal.” He then says that Savage and Clary’s parents essentially handed the two women off to him, saying that the parents were interested in money.

He also talks about his childhood abuse from the age of 7 to when he was a teenager, which was also touched upon in Surviving R. Kelly, which he denies affected his behavior. “People say he was abused, that’s why he’s doing that,” Kelly says. “No, no, no.”

In February Kelly was charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual abuse, covering the sexual abuse of four people, three of whom are known to be underage.