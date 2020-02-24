Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, and Jake Paul Are Fighting!

Image : Getty

I’ve been waiting for this day, and it has finally arrived: T he YouTubers, boy bands, and supermodels are fighting.



According to E!, fame-hungry bro ‘Tuber Jake Paul ran into former One Direction jawline Zayn Malik in Las Vegas for the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight (that’s boxing) on Saturday night. In my mind, Malik has no idea who Paul is, so I was anything but surprised when Paul decided to hop on Twitter and blast out: “Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him. Zane ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.” The tweet has since been deleted. (Also, “l ittle guy” as an insult? Is he my conservative uncle?)

Anyway, I assume Paul spelled Malik’s first name wrong on purpose and was feeling pretty ego-bruised after having been ignored by him—but Malik struggles with fame and has never presented hi mself as an outgoing, super- sociable person. That, partnered with Paul’s penchant for blowing things out of proportion for cultural clout—all YouTubers are—and going off online becomes part of the job. Then, of course, supermodel and Malik’s on-and-off again girlfriend Gigi Hadid got in on the mix, tweeting directly at Paul: “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”

Hours later, on Sunday night, Paul blamed his comments on drunk tweeting:

Malik hasn’t responded, because why would he? I’d like to label this back and forth as one of the better petty beefs of 2020, especially because Hadid decimated one of the most annoying social media celebrities around, but I can’t say that. In an ideal world, Paul would lack the self-awareness to keep on beefing publicly and ensure Malik did respond. (Unfortunately for Zayn, his solo music career is dwindling... undoubtedly, some reporter will ask him about the interaction down the line. I’d click.) But a s long as someone gets an apology video out of this, it was all worth it, right?