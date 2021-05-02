Game of Thrones Actor Esme Bianco Is Suing Marilyn Manson for Sexual Abuse

Photo : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco has filed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson, whom she accused of sexual abuse in February, when Evan Rachel Wood and at least three other women came forward to make similar allegations against him.

Bianco filed the suit on Friday, in California, according to CNN, detailing her experience filming a music video for his song “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies,” which she says involved him tying her up, beating her with a whip, and electrocuting her. Bianco also said that Manson plied her with drugs and alcohol, but didn’t feed her for four days.

On a separate occasion, Manson chased Bianco around his apartment with an ax, the suit alleges, and cut her with a knife during sex. Bianco also says Manson raped her in 2011, when they were in a relationship together. At the time, Manson had allegedly promised to help Bianco sort out her visa and “launch her career” in the U.S. after convincing her to move to Los Angeles. (Manson has denied these allegations.)

“It took Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse,” the suit reads. “Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health. She deals with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

Manson is currently the subject of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau criminal investigation, which launched in February shortly after Bianco and Manson’s other accusers spoke publicly about his alleged abuse. But the department had no updates on the case when CNN reached out for comment on Friday.

In a statement to CNN, Bianco said she knows there are many more victims of Manson’s abuse who have not yet come forward—and perhaps never will.

“[My] abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye,” Bianco told the outlet. “Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced.”