The Mandalorian's Gina Carano Fired for Absurdly Comparing the Treatment of Republicans to Jews in Nazi Germany

MMA fighter and actor Gina Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune on the popular Disney+ television series and Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, has been fired by production company Lucasfilm for “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts, per The Guardian, and a s first reported by Jezebel’s sister site io9 . Here’s a fun example: in a deleted Instagram post, she wrote, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children … Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Apparently, Carano’s horrendous and harmful beliefs don’t end there: once, she put “beep/bop/boop” in her Twitter bio, mocking those who made their pronouns explicit, according to The Independent. She has also been critical of wearing masks to prevent the spread of covid-19 and shared conspiracy theories related to the 2020 Presidential election. I’m just waiting for someone to reveal her QA non t-shirt collection.

Lucasfilm released the following statement about Carano’s firing: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco joins Evan Rachel Wood in accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse. She claims the singer went from being a “massive role model who really helped me through some incredibly dark and difficult times as a teenager” to a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women,” in an interview with The Cut.

According to the article, while filming a never-released music video for his song “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies,” Bianos says Manson “became violent, tying her with cables to a prayer kneeler, lashing her with a whip, and using an electric sex toy called a Violet Wand on her wounds — the same kind of “torture device” Wood has said was used on her.” Soon, they began an affair, and he controlled her life: telling her what to wear, when to sleep, when she could leave, etc. She says he once lacerated her torso with a knife and she “didn’t fight it. It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety.”

A month after moving in with him, she left Manson after he chased her around with an ax, she said . “He’s not a misunderstood artist,” she said. “He deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life.”

In the last week, more women have come forward with allegations of abuse against Manson, like visual filmmaker Love Bailey, who said Manson put a gun to her head while she was on a job, and photographer and Manson assistant Ashley Walters, who claimed Manson would “offer [her] up for sexual encounters to please potential collaborators.”

Manson has been dropped by his record label and has yet to make a comment about Bianco’s allegations publicly. Not that it matters: he’s admitted to abusive behavior in the past, on the record, and no one seemed to care. [The Cut]